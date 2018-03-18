Mavs Face Familiar Foe in Western Regional

The MSU men's hockey team is back in the Division 1 NCAA tournament.

The nationally ranked Mavericks are playing close to home for the first round of action.

"When you can play and be one of the last 16 teams playing, it's a goal of ours every year. This is four of six, and when you're not, you feel a little empty so we want to take advantage of the opportunity," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

Puck drops for the West Regional on Friday where the Mavs will face a familiar foe in the first round, Minnesota Duluth.

The last time these two squads faced, MSU topped the Bulldogs 1–0 to split the season series.

"I don't think anything changes for our gameplan, we're going to continue to prepare the way we prepare, and usually that ends in our favor, so we'll continue to do that," said Connor LaCouvee, MSU senior goaltender.

"We definitely have a gameplan going in, and we know how to play against them. We have to duplicate what we did last time, replicate what we did and put our practice plan to use, and hopefully come out on top," said C.J. Suess, MSU senior forward.

"The last time we put our jerseys on as a group, we weren't very successful. We lost game three against a very good Michigan Tech team, they went up and beat Northern Michigan for the WCHA tournament championship. I think we have some very focused, driven young men to make sure that the last time they pull their jerseys over their shoulders, it's a good feeling," said Hastings.

MSU is 29–9–1 on the season while Minnesota Duluth is 21–16–3.

We'll have more from the Mavs later this week on KEYC News 12.

In Mankato, Rob Clark, KEYC News 12 Sports.