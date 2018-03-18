C.J. Suess' Legacy at MSU

The MSU men's hockey team is gearing up for the NCAA tournament this weekend.

Senior forward CJ Suess racked up the accolades this season including WCHA Player of the Year honors, and is a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker award.

"First thing that comes to my mind when you talk about C.J. other than prideful, passionate, hardworking, he's really selfless. He puts others in front of himself, when it comes to being a leader. He's a great example setter, and so when you have leadership like that, it makes coaching a lot easier. To see him succeed the way that he has and grow the way he has. Knock on wood he's healthy for a long time, but he's got a great career ahead of him," said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

"The Suess–meister, he's been the bus driver all year leading us into battle everyday. Phenomenal leader, phenomenal player, phenomenal guy, can't say enough good things about this guy. He's someone you look up to not only as a person, but as a captain, as a player. Just so happy to have him in my life, and on my team," said Connor LaCouvee, MSU senior goaltender.

"It means a lot, it's a great honor to be WCHA Player of the Year, and getting nominated for the Hobey, it's really humbling and awesome that people think that of me, and hopefully I can continue to play well throughout the playoffs," said C.J. Suess, MSU senior forward.

Suess has 43 points this season including a career high, 22 goals.

Suess and the Mavericks return to action in the NCAA tournament Friday night.

