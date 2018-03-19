KEYC - Performance Season Never Ends For MSU Theatre And Dance

Performance Season Never Ends For MSU Theatre And Dance

By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Chair of the MSU Department of Theatre and Dance Dr. Paul Hustoles joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming performances of Talley's Folly and Bye Bye Birdie.

Dr. Hustoles also talked about the Departments busy schedule, throughout the year they put on 17 performances and this summer is their 52nd annual Highland Summer Theatre.

For more information on upcoming performances, click here.

