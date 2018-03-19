Verizon Center Announces Two Concerts

The Verizon Center in Mankato announced two upcoming concerts this morning.

Ronnie Milsap will perform at the Verizon Center Grand Hall Friday, May 18. .

Milsap has used pop, rock and R&B elements to test country’s borders as he compiled 40 #1 country hits.

Tickets range from $49.50 to $69.50 and go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10:00 AM.

And Brit Floyd brings their Pink Floyd tribute show back to the stage for a '45th Anniversary' retrospective of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Brit Floyd will return to the Verizon Center on July 21. Tickets range from $25.50 to $69.50 and go on sale Friday, March 23 at noon.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at the Verizon Center box office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com

