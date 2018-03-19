KEYC - Nearly 400 DWI Arrests Made This Weekend

Nearly 400 DWI Arrests Made This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

DWI arrest numbers for from the weekend are in.
 
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 370 DWI arrests were made statewide between Friday at 6 pm through Sunday at 10 am.


This compares to 175 DWI arrests made over St Patrick's Day weekend last year.

--KEYC News 12 