Let The Remodeling Begin! Springtime Boom For Contractors

With the worst of winter behind us, and a beautiful spring to look forward to, you may be thinking of scheduling that home improvement project.

Contractors are saying their calendars are filling up quickly, so you might want to act now if you want to fix up that basement bathroom.



Gabe Westman, owner of Westman Remodeling, said: "We've actually seen a lot of increase in business for the most part recently here but at the same point, it's been increasing for a while. So, remodeling has been doing really well."

If you do decide to begin remodeling, make sure the contractor is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Ask a friend for a recommendation or check online reviews for remodelers. Never pay for the entire job up front; legitimate contractors will only ask for a portion of the money before starting the work.

Westman also mentioned: "The cheapest guy out there is not always the best way to go."