Mankato Man and Woman Arrested for Assault and Handguns

Two people were arrested last Saturday, on assault and weapons charges, at the College Station Apartments complex.



Both 19-year-olds, Colette Comeau Thompson and Ahmed Mohamed Ali, were detained after being tied to a complaint.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said the call referred to individuals with a gun, ringing a doorbell, and an altercation at a nearby party.



"Officers did a consent to search there and recovered two weapons but they didn't belong to the owners there in that apartment," said Schisel.



The weapons were handguns seized in another room at the party. The case is still under investigation.

