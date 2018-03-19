"Stepping On" Program Aims to Prevent Falling Among Seniors

Mayo Clinic Mankato created a new program called Stepping On, to help lessen falls among older residents.

The seven week program kicked off on Monday. Mayo Clinic Health Systems' Trauma and Injury Prevention Coordinator Peggy Garber said falling is the most preventable, accidental death, for those 72 and up.

She hopes the program will help people of all ages, to keep their balance.



"We're focused on teaching them how to identify risk factors in their own home," said Garber. "And help them identify maybe other things that could be a source of having them fall at home or outside."

The program touched on different aspects falling, while offering exercises as well.

Vine Adult Community Center's Wellness Coordinator Karen Christy said her classes provide similar exercises to help with balance.

"It fits perfectly with what we're doing here," said Christy.

There are 13 participants for this program. Class leaders had students share their past experiences of when they fell.

"Once you've had a fall, the fear of falling again, is really one of the biggest risk factors, because then you're less mobile," said Garber.

" You don't go out as much, and so the less active you are because you're afraid to fall, the more weak you get."

The classes are held once a week for two hours. Students are assigned homework, to help them keep up with their exercises, and other plans.

Program leaders hope this helps older residents keep control of their lives and steps.

--KEYC News 12