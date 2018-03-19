Landkamer to Run for Old Seat on Blue Earth County Board

A Former Blue Earth County commissioner is seeking her old seat.

Colleen Landkamer held the Blue Earth County Board District 1 seat until 2009.

She stepped down from the county board when she received a Presidential Appointment to serve as Minnesota's State Director of Rural Development for the United States Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration.

The seat is currently held by Drew Campbell, who is not running for re–election.

--- KEYC News 12