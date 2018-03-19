North Mankato City Council Votes to Enforce Tobacco 21

North Mankato's city council revisited the Tobacco 21 ordinance at tonight's meeting...and this time, it passed.



The council voted to publish and enforce the resolution which restricts the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.

North Mankato previously passed the same ordinance under the condition that it only be published if the city of Mankato did as well.

Mankato rejected the ordinance in a council vote last month.

The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019 unless either Mankato or the State of Minnesota passes and implements an earlier date to enforce according to Mayor Mark Dehen.



"That would give our local retailers time to prepare for it," said Dehen. "It would also allow further grassroots efforts to make this happen on both sides of the river. In both St. Peter and hopefully at some point Mankato."



Opponents of the ordinance argue that Tobacco 21 would be ineffective at reducing tobacco use unless it is enforced across Minnesota.



"'I'm not a supporter of tobacco, I just don't think this is the way to govern," said North Mankato council member Billy Steiner. "I think it should be a state thing and I hope, there seems to be movement by the state on this issue."





North Mankato is now the 5th city in Minnesota to pass the Tobacco 21 ordinance along with four other cities in the metro area.



-----KEYC News 12