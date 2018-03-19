200 Students Participate In Minnesota's History Day At MSU

From topics ranging from the space race to the Holocaust, students in grades 6-12 throughout south central Minnesota spent the afternoon presenting their projects for National History Day in Minnesota.



"This is a competition where the best from their school are here to compete to advance to our state competition," MN History Day coordinator Sammi Jo Papas said.



This year's theme, "Conflict and Compromise in History," led students to not only draw connections from their topic, but to understand the historical significance of them as well.

Claire, Ellie and Briana, eighth graders from Fairmont Junior High School said,



"Our topic was Irina Sendler and how she helped Jews from the Holocaust."

"She saved over 2500 kids."

"She was so brave because she could've lost her life."



From exhibits, performances, documentaries and more, students spent months gathering research to essentially become experts on the subject.



"We could learn so much more about it than we would by just going over it in class quick," Ellie said.



And taking away much more.



"The analysis skills, the interpretation, writing thesis statements, doing research, all those," Papas said.



"People like Irina aren't really known. So like just bringing her story out and showing others that there are a lot of people out there who don't get recognized for all their work," Briana said.



Winners from Monday's competition will advance to State History Day on April 28 at the University of Minnesota.



State winners are eligible to compete at National History Day in Washington, D.C., in June.