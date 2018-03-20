Dodge County Sheriff's Office Warns of Unusual Phone Scam

According to a post made on their Facebook, one school and three businesses reported receiving a scam call of sorts, where the caller implies that someone is being held against his or her will.

Concerning the school, the caller referenced an actual student and with one business an actual client was mentioned. Both these calls were confirmed to be false.

The Sheriff's Office states that the calls never progressed to the scammer asking for money or assistance, only giving the impression that someone was in trouble. According to the post all the calls appear to be coming from the same person with a caller ID from Mexico.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to please report to local law enforcement if you have received any calls like this.

--KEYC News 12