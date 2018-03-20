Old Film Preserves Memories

Blue Earth Historical Society Director Jessica Potter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the society's efforts in keeping old films viewable while also preserving their original format.

Potter also gave pointers on how to keep any family keepsake safe and able to be past down for generations. Anyone that may need help with information on how to preserve a historical item should stop by the Society with any questions.

For more information on the historical society and upcoming events, click here.

--KEYC News 12