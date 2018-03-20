SCC Advisor Receives Bush Fellowship

A South Central College TRIO advisor and Mankato school board member has been selected to receive a 2018 Bush Fellowship.

Abdi Sabrie will receive up to $100,000 over 12 - 24 months to help drive his effort to diversify school boards, teachers and staff to reflect and better serve the changing demographics of Minnesota communities. Sabrie joined South Central College as a TRIO advisor in January 2017. TRIO is a national program that provides individualized services that assist underrepresented students achieve academic success.

He is a co-founder and former director of the African Family and Education Center, a nonprofit serving African immigrants in the Mankato area. Among other roles, he also co-founded and serves on the board of the Mankato Islamic Center.

Sabrie is among 24 Bush Fellows selected today by the Bush Foundation.

