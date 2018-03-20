Juvenile Arrested In Hit And Run



Power is being restored following an accident Tuesday morning.



At 1:30 a.m. Mankato Public Safety responded to a hit and run in the 300 block of East Main Street. It was determined a juvenile's vehicle collided with a power pole and sign. There were no injuries.

The person was arrested and placed in a juvenile detention facility with requested charges that include theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Power in the immediate area is being restored by a local utility company.

--KEYC News 12