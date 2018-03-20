KEYC - Juvenile Arrested In Hit And Run

By Erika Brooks, Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

 
Power is being restored following an accident Tuesday morning.
 
At 1:30 a.m. Mankato Public Safety responded to a hit and run in the 300 block of East Main Street. It was determined a juvenile's vehicle collided with a power pole and sign. There were no injuries.

The person was arrested and placed in a juvenile detention facility with requested charges that include theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. 

Power in the immediate area is being restored by a local utility company.

