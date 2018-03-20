Two Arrested After Fleeing Police

An overnight pursuit ends in arrests.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Mankato Public Safety attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Angel Sabillon on Highway 22 near South Victory Drive.

A pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle. 29-year-old Sabillon and her passenger, 38-year-old Shane Laurence Santoro were arrested with numerous drug charges and fleeing law enforcement being recommended.

Mankato Public Safety was assisted by deputies in the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department.

--KEYC News 12