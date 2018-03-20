Minneapolis Officer Let Go, Charged With Murder

A Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of an unarmed Australian woman has been fired.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says Officer Mohamed Noor's time with the police department ended Tuesday. Arradondo doesn't specifically say that Noor was fired, but he says that he delayed employment decisions in this matter at the request of prosecutors so it wouldn't interfere with the criminal investigation.

-KEYC News 12