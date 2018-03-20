KEYC - THRIVE: Colonoscopy Tests For Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States.

Colon cancer screenings are recommended to begin at age 50 for most people.

A Colonoscopy is one way to test for colon cancer and are done every 10 years.

The colonoscopy procedure is fairly simple, but the colon has to be prepared in advance.

"It is a large amount of fluid that you drink to purge your colon prior to the procedure," Mankato Clinic Gastroenterologist Dr. Kara Sullivan said. "We want to have a really nice, clean colon."

After the colon is prepared, it's time for the procedure.

"During the procedure, we have patients lay on their left side," Sullivan said. "We'll do a rectal exam and then we insert a hose with a light and a camera to look for any abnormal growths."

If these growths, called polyps, are found early they often can be removed right away.

"So if we do find a pre–cancerous polyp, then we'll have people come back in 3 to 5 years depending on the size of polyp that we find and also the number of polyps," she said.

Sedation is also offered for this procedure to help make the patient more relaxed and comfortable.

"A lot of people are worried or embarrassed about coming in for their first colonoscopy and we really try to make them feel comfortable," Sullivan said. "Anxiety about that hopefully won't deter you from being screened."

Colon cancer is preventable. If you are worried or nervous about the procedure talk to your doctor.

--KEYC News 12

