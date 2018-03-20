Maple River Middle School Providing Students In Need With Personal Hygiene Products

"Shampoo, conditioner, body soap, body wash, deodorant..."

What you find in your linen closet at home may not be in everyone else's.



"Probably our biggest need is probably for feminine hygiene products," Maple River Middle School's social worker Amy Anderson said.



"We definitely have a need for these things and we have kids coming in every single day with these types of needs," Maple River's Dean of Students Laura Phillips said.



Which is how Anderson came up with the idea for 'Eagle Extras' just a few weeks ago.



"We have programs for food, which is very important, but we don't have anything that takes it to the next level where kids can have their basic hygiene needs met," she said.



And Anderson hasn't been the only one to appreciate the amount of support the program's already received.



"It was a week and we had boxes and bags coming in daily," Anderson said.



But the students whose lives it impacts every day.



"A particular student, she actually started to cry because she had access to those things all weekend long," Anderson said.



Anderson says it may not always be in her job description to provide students with material needs.



"It might be emotional, it might be physical, it might be mental," she said.



But it is helping to provide them with the necessary resources to succeed.



"We care about our students and therefore we want to provide them with anything they need," Phillips said.



If you'd like to find out ways you can help, visit the Eagle Extras web page.

--KEYC News 12