Maple River Middle School Providing Students In Need With Personal Hygiene Products

Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.
Power is being restored following the accident Tuesday morning.
The pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle.
Two people were arrested last Saturday, on assault and weapons charges, at the College Station Apartments complex.
A brother and sister from Badger, Minn. have a long-standing agreement that if “one wins, we both win”—and a Lotto America jackpot worth $22.8 million was no exception
According to a post made on their Facebook, one school and three businesses reported receiving a scam call of sorts, where the caller implies that someone is being held against his or her will.
The council voted to publish the resolution which restricts the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21.
