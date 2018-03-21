Get Your Spring Nutrition Routine Back On Track

Sam Benjegerdes with Rexius Nutrition joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about how to get ready for the summer with the motto, 'replace instead of cut out'. Replace the sugary drink or coffee with a protein or supplement powder instead of cutting those drinks out of your diet all together.

Benjegerdes also previewed other products, including a whey protein powder and a mint flavored protein popcorn that's great for snacking.

For more information on Rexius Nutrition in Mankato, click here.

--KEYC News 12