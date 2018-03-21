KEYC - The Games Never Stop At The Dork Den

The Games Never Stop At The Dork Den

Posted: Updated:
By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Connect

The Dork Den stopped by KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the game nights they host seven days a week. The family friendly environment allows all to come and learn a variety of card and board games, including Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokemon, and Dungeon & Dragons.

For more information on The Dork Den's events and summer camps, click here.

--KEYC News 12 