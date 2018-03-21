Suspect Wanted In Robbery

Mankato police are currently investigating a robbery that took place Tuesday night at the Cherry Ridge apartments.



At approximately 11:06 p.m., a 28–year–old male from Mankato was robbed inside the lobby doors.

Officials say the male scheduled a meeting with the suspect over social media and when the suspect arrived, he robbed the victim of his wallet and cellphone.

The suspect believed to have a knife in his hand, but it wasn't used in the assault.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was treated for non–life threatening injuries.

Mankato Public Safety is still investigating the incident as the suspect has yet to be found.



Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said "We are looking for a white male suspect, approximately 5'10", 160–170 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and had a blue stocking cap on."



For any information regarding the robbery or the location of the suspect, you are encouraged to call the Public Safety Center at 507–387–8700.

- KEYC 12