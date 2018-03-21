Suspect Wanted In Robbery

Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.
Power is being restored following the accident Tuesday morning.
The pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle.
The suspect believed to have a knife in his hand, but it wasn't used in the assault. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was treated for non–life threatening injuries.
"Shampoo, conditioner, body soap, body wash, deodorant..." What you find in your linen closet at home may not be in everyone else's.
The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
A Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of an unarmed Australian woman has been fired
