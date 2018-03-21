Bureaucracy Bewilderment: Senator's Staffers Help Residents Navigate Government Services

I.N.S., D.H.H.S., H.U.D., S.S.A., V.A., D.O.T.. It's enough to make you go OMG!



Finding the right government agency to help you out is a bit overwhelming. Luckily, staffers from U.S. Senator Tina Smith's office were at the Minnesota Valley Action Council to guide constituents in the right direction for assistance.



Bree Maki, Southern Minnesota outreach director for the senator, said: "So, while Senator Smith is in Washington, D.C., she really asked our staff to go around the state and do constituent services events. And really, what that is, is connecting citizens in Minnesota with the services that we can help provide, navigating the bureaucracy of federal agencies."



The staffers fielded questions about passports, immigration, Medicare, Social Security benefits and veteran's benefits. Those looking for help did not need an appointment.



Maki also said: "I think government can feel very complex to people and our job and our role as a constituent service team and as my job as an outreach director and Senator Smith's job ultimately is to make sure that we break those barriers down and can help people connect and get the answers and the resources that they need that the federal government may be able to provide."



Thanks to the good works they've done locally, M.V.A.C. was chosen to host the event.



Judd Schultz, housing services director at M.V.A.C., said: "They know that we're an important part of that mechanism to help our low income households across Southern Minnesota and it's a natural fit and we're excited that Senator Smith being new to this that she was reaching out to us to help out."



If you need help and couldn't make it down to M.V.A.C., you can call Senator Smith's office in St. Paul at 651-221-1016, or click here for the link.

