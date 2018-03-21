KEYC - Hy-Vee Announces Naloxone Can Now Be Obtained Without Prescripti

Hy-Vee Announces Naloxone Can Now Be Obtained Without Prescription

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

To assist in the national crisis concerning opioid overdoses, Hy–Vee and the Minnesota Department of Health announced today that Narcan is now available without a prescription at Hy–Vee pharmacies in Minnesota.

Minnesota marks the sixth state in Hy–Vee's eight–state region to offer the medication without a prescription.

In Minnesota, pharmacists can dispense Narcan without a prescription through a physician–signed protocol with a designated pharmacy or pharmacy chain.

In a joint effort to help prevent opioid-related deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health provided the physician-signed protocol to Hy-Vee.

Previously, the only way for individuals to obtain narcan was through their doctor or other prescriber, followed by a trip to the pharmacy for the drug.

Narcan is available upon request at Hy–Vee pharmacies in both nasal spray and injection forms, behind the counter with cost varying, depending on the form and whether a customer goes through his or her insurance, or pays cash.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record and nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.

- KEYC 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Possible Mountain Lion Spotted in New Ulm Area

    Possible Mountain Lion Spotted in New Ulm Area

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:36:51 GMT

    Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.

    Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.

  • Juvenile Arrested In Hit And Run

    Juvenile Arrested In Hit And Run

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:38:05 GMT

    Power is being restored following the accident Tuesday morning.

    Power is being restored following the accident Tuesday morning.

  • Two Arrested After Fleeing Police

    Two Arrested After Fleeing Police

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:38:41 GMT

    The pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle.

    The pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle.

  • With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:14:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:33:58 GMT
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.
    Police in Texas says they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.

  • Suspect Wanted In Robbery

    Suspect Wanted In Robbery

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:30:07 GMT

    The suspect believed to have a knife in his hand, but it wasn't used in the assault. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was treated for non–life threatening injuries.

    The suspect believed to have a knife in his hand, but it wasn't used in the assault. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was treated for non–life threatening injuries.

  • Maple River Middle School Providing Students In Need With Personal Hygiene Products

    Maple River Middle School Providing Students In Need With Personal Hygiene Products

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:34:37 GMT

    "Shampoo, conditioner, body soap, body wash, deodorant..." What you find in your linen closet at home may not be in everyone else's.   

    "Shampoo, conditioner, body soap, body wash, deodorant..." What you find in your linen closet at home may not be in everyone else's.   

  • Cougars Set Game Plan for State

    Cougars Set Game Plan for State

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:43:02 GMT

    The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

    The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

  • Minneapolis Officer Let Go, Charged With Murder

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:38:56 GMT

    A Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of an unarmed Australian woman has been fired

    A Minneapolis police officer who was charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of an unarmed Australian woman has been fired