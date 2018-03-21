Hy-Vee Announces Naloxone Can Now Be Obtained Without Prescription

To assist in the national crisis concerning opioid overdoses, Hy–Vee and the Minnesota Department of Health announced today that Narcan is now available without a prescription at Hy–Vee pharmacies in Minnesota.



Minnesota marks the sixth state in Hy–Vee's eight–state region to offer the medication without a prescription.

In Minnesota, pharmacists can dispense Narcan without a prescription through a physician–signed protocol with a designated pharmacy or pharmacy chain.

In a joint effort to help prevent opioid-related deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health provided the physician-signed protocol to Hy-Vee.

Previously, the only way for individuals to obtain narcan was through their doctor or other prescriber, followed by a trip to the pharmacy for the drug.

Narcan is available upon request at Hy–Vee pharmacies in both nasal spray and injection forms, behind the counter with cost varying, depending on the form and whether a customer goes through his or her insurance, or pays cash.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record and nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.

- KEYC 12