Cleveland Public School Tries Referendum Again

The suspect believed to have a knife in his hand, but it wasn't used in the assault. The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System where he was treated for non–life threatening injuries.
Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.
Power is being restored following the accident Tuesday morning.
The pursuit into Blue Earth County ended when officers deployed spike strips on the road that immobilized the vehicle.
The Dork Den shares more about their game nights hosted seven days a week.
The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
Sam Benjegerdes with Rexius Nutrition joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about how to get ready for the summer with the motto, 'replace instead of cut out'.
