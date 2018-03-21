KEYC - Cleveland Public School Tries Referendum Again

Cleveland Public School Tries Referendum Again

CLEVELAND, Minn. -

The problem at Cleveland Public School is it has run out of space.

There are learning spaces in hallways, lunch is held in a gym and students pack the band room to capacity.

"We make them adequate for what we need, but definitely, to move forward, we need to get something going here," Principal Scott Luska said.

Now school board members are asking voters to support a bond referendum for a third time. The new referendum will be held August 14.

"The only difference this time is we're dividing into two questions to give people more options of what they're willing to support," Superintendent Brian Phillips said.

The first question is asking for a maximum of $14.4 million for the construction of classrooms, a cafeteria, a STEM and Ag lab, a new roof and security and code improvements.

"These will allow students to have the opportunities to learn with the new hands on pieces of the STEM, the new curriculum that's out there," Luska said.

If that passes, the second question asks for a maximum of $5 million for the construction of a gym, locker rooms, mechanical room and weight room.

The cost is up from 2017's referendum because of rising construction costs.

"Either we get this passed and we move forward, or we're going to be facing some very uncertain futures if we can't get the facility to catch up with they types of programs we want to offer here," Phillips said.

Principal Luska said anyone who wants to see the need for the referendum is invited to visit the school.

