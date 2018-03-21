Location of Waseca County Veterans Memorial Has Been Decided

The location of the new Waseca County Veterans Memorial has been decided.

The Waseca County Board of Commissioners will finalize of placement of the new Memorial on the Northeast lawn of the Courthouse instead of the parking lot along a side street of the Courthouse.

Officials say the location in front of the Annex is the most feasible county government land option available.

The memorial has been in the works for more than five years and the negotiations about where to build have delayed its building for more than a year.

--KEYC News 12