KEYC - Cougars Fall to Tigers in State Quarterfinals

Cougars Fall to Tigers in State Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The Mankato East Cougars battled the Delano Tigers in the MSHSL Class AAA quarterfinals on Wednesday. 

Delano led 34-26 at the half and held on for the 79-64 win.

The Cougars will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at 4PM in the consolation bracket.