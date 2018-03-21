Cougars Fall to Tigers in State Quarterfinals

Delano led 34-26 at the half and held on for the 79-64 win.
Delano led 34-26 at the half and held on for the 79-64 win.
The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
The 3rd-seeded Mankato East boys basketball team will play the Delano Tigers in the Class AAA state quarterfinals.
The last time these two squads faced, MSU topped the Bulldogs 1–0 to split the season series.
The last time these two squads faced, MSU topped the Bulldogs 1–0 to split the season series.
The Mavericks are heading to Sioux Falls this Friday for a match–up with Minnesota Duluth.
The Mavericks are heading to Sioux Falls this Friday for a match–up with Minnesota Duluth.
Indians cap off their impressive season with a second place finish at state and a 28-5 record.
Indians cap off their impressive season with a second place finish at state and a 28-5 record.
Springfield finishes its season with a 28-2 record.
Springfield finishes its season with a 28-2 record.
Jordan wins 64-56 over the Eagles.
Jordan wins 64-56 over the Eagles.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.
Seniors Madi Heiderscheidt, Brianna Polesky, and Sarah Ibarra combined for 55 points in the win.