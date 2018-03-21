Three Arrested After Search Warrant Conducted in Le Sueur County

On March 5th at approximately 4:00 p.m.the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at 320 North Rice Street in the City of Kasota.

As a result of the search warrant, over a pound and a half of marijuana, marijuana wax, various prescription pills, a firearm and over $3,500 was seized.

As part of the investigation the following individuals are charged with controlled substance crimes: Jacob Daniel Potz, 19 of Kasota, Coby Allan Price, 18 of Kasota and Kaneesha Louise Stoltzman, 20 of Kasota.