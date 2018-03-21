11-Year-Old North Mankato Girl Receives National 'Live Justice Award'

An ordinary girl doing extraordinary things.



"I didn't want to be in the crowd. I wanted to stand out and do the right thing," 11-year-old Chloe Aanenson said.

That became Chloe's mission statement after getting involved with Girls on the Run of Greater Mankato.



"It's a positive youth development program. So, they work on building character, building confidence," Director of Programs for YWCA in Mankato Amy Jordan said.

But that's not all Chloe's involved in.

"Miracle League, Fallenstein, Girls on the Run and YWCA," Chloe said.

Chloe says giving back to her community makes her happy simply because it makes others happy.

"It doesn't really matter where you come from or how much money you have, whatever the situation is, you can still make a difference," she said.

At 11 years old that mentality has led her to be nationally recognized by the first ever Live Justice Awards.

"I was really excited and was, like, flattered. I was like, 'Whoa!'" Chloe said.

"She's one of only six girls who are going to be given a 'Live Justice award' across the country," Jordan said.

But Chloe says she won't be making it to the award ceremony in LA next Tuesday.

Her excuse?

"I'll be receiving the Young Woman Distinction award here in Mankato," Chloe said.

You can't say you're surprised.

"She's a natural leader. She wants everybody to have a place and wants everyone to feel welcomed," Jordan said.

And despite her mission, that makes her quite extraordinary.

"My mom always said give more than you receive, and that's just always what I thought of," Chloe said.

--KEYC News 12