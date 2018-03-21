What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been making waves in the media recently due to their increased value, but many are still curious as to how it all works.



Brad Weelborg is the leader of a group that meets every few weeks to discuss Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, he began mining in 2013 as a means to easily pay a group in India he was working with.

He finds bitcoin ideal because of the ease of paying people other countries versus the traditional route.



"People in third world countries tend to use this a lot more than we do," said Weelborg. "They have more necessity to move money during trying circumstances and things of that nature."



Bitcoin was created anonymously in 2009 by the alias Satashi Nakomoto.

The cryptocurrency is thought to have been created in response to the 2008 financial crisis as a way to decentralize currency so that no banks are used.

To acquire bitcoin, a person must go through a process called "mining" which involves a computer solving complex math algorithms, once the problem is solved, the "miner" is rewarded with a certain amount of bitcoins.

Weelborg says the value of Bitcoin depends on how companies adapt to accepting the cryptocurrency.



"If you think of it as a virtual landscape, the value is in the landscape and there's only 21 million bitcoin," said Weelborg. "You have these things where it goes way up on good news and way down on bad news, because people are in there speculating."



Major companies like Overstock.com, Expedia, and Microsoft all currently accept bitcoin and that number continues to grow.

Weelborg is optimistic about the future of bitcoin and cryptocurrency in the US as lawmakers continue to study its place in the economy and add regulations.

