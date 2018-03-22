KEYC - Making Memories Through Photography

Making Memories Through Photography

By Kalley Hoshaw, Producer
Melissa Vandermause with Galleria Vivid Portrait Art joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about when you should be booking your spring and summer themed shoots, how the trend of mini shoots can bring added challenges, and unique ways to display your photos. 

