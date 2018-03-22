Radiothon to Benefit St. Jude's Happening Today and Tomorrow

Alpha Media is using their airtime to help support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The radiothon runs today and tomorrow on all Alpha Media Mankato Radio Stations. The stations include: KRBI, KMKO, KEEZ and KYSM.

Listeners will hear stories about the work of St. Jude not just at their facility in Memphis, Tennessee but how the research helps hospitals across the country.

This is the 17th year of the St. Jude radiothon.

"So we always want to beat the year before, the year prior. I believe last year we ended at $63,000 which was a huge increase from the year prior so we want to beat the 63,000 and I think we'll do so with the community," said Callie Scheving of St. Jude's.

The radiothon runs from six in the morning to six at night each day. Area businesses and the cities of Mankato and North Mankato are also participating.

To donate, people can call 1–800–303–1135.

--KEYC News 12