A Piece of Mankato Featured in Washington D.C.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” event featured breakfast pastries from The Coffee Hag in Old Town Mankato this morning.

While visiting Minnesota communities and tasting favorite local foods, Klobuchar decided to showcase these Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday morning coffee gatherings in her Washington, D.C. office.

“Small businesses help keep our economy strong, and during Women’s History Month, it’s especially important to highlight those run and owned by women,” Klobuchar said. “I was happy to bring a taste of Mankato to my guests here in Washington.”

The Coffee Hag was purchased by owner Jenn Melby-Kelley in 2007. In 2016, The Coffee Hag was named U.S. Small Business Administration's Minnesota Women-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Klobuchar hosts “Minnesota Morning” every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting the capital.



To find more information regarding “Minnesota Morning,’’ visit Senator Klobuchar’s website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at (202) 224-3244.

