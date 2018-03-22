Fallenstein Playground Nearing End of Timeline

After meeting its fundraising goal early last November, the Miracle League of North Mankato is ready to begin construction on Fallenstein Playground.



The playground will be located at Caswell Park in North Mankato and features equipment that is inclusive for people of all abilities and ages.

Fallenstein Playground features several innovative pieces of equipment that is meant to involve park-goers who may not be able to physically access a traditional playground.



"The Fallenstein Playground will be a destination for everyone to come to, not just the Mankato area," said Sarah Kenward of the Miracle League of North Mankato. "We’re looking to be a place where everyone wants to come from all over Southern Minnesota."



The group says the playground equipment was recently ordered and digging at the site will begin in the coming weeks.

Construction is hoped to be completed sometime this June.



