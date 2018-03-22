New Candidate to Run For District 19B

A Mankato business owner is announcing he will run for the Minnesota House seat in District 19B.

Veteran Joe Steck is seeking the Republican endorsement.

Steck grew up in Mankato and is the owner and founder of local online newspaper Mankato Times.

House District 19B includes the cities of Eagle Lake, Mankato and Skyline as well as Mankato Township. The seat is currently held by DFL Representative Jack Considine.

