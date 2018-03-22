Over 450,000 Smoke Detectors Recalled Around The Country

About 450,000 smoke detectors were recalled throughout the country on Wednesday.

A yellow cap was left on the Kidde dual–sensor smoke alarms during the manufacturing process.

The cap can cover one of the two smoke sensors and affect the alarm's ability to detect smoke, posing a risk to consumers.

"It does seem to be specific to a specific type of smoke alarm, a dual censor. They aren't the most common ones to find. Most people have a single type. The dual censors are a combination of an ionization and photoelectric smoke alarm and so you would specifically seek out and purchase that type," said Jeff Bengtson.

Kidde recommends consumers should remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap.

