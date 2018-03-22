Defending Natl. Champs Reloaded for 2018

The MSU softball team is picking up right where last year ended as the national champs set out to defend their title in 2018.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more from the 19–5 Mavericks.

The names filling up the gameday lineup may look different than last season, but the approach and mindset remains the same.

"We haven't really missed a beat with as young as we are, and I think that's a tribute to how hard these kids and veterans have come back and worked. Offensively we're getting the job done, we've been able to put up runs. Defensively, we're getting better and better. When you look at our defense, we're really young. You've got Cori behind the dish, but our two corners are sophomores, and our two middles are freshman. Our experience is out in the outfield with a junior, senior, and sophomore. The pitching staff is coming, I didn't return any pitchers with significant innings, so we've had to grow, but we've found success doing that. It's a complete game, we've got to have the offense, defense, and pitching, and so far that's been successful for us," said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.

The Mavericks returned some key pieces on offense and the squad's averaging over 7 runs a game this season thanks to aggressive baserunning and clutch hitting.

"Coaches prepare us every day to get better and keep us ready for those game situations. The freshman are really stepping up as far as being new in the lineup. There's not really a point in the lineup where someone can't come through and if someone is low, there's always somebody there to pick them up," said Cori Kennedy, MSU junior catcher.

"We are really strong 1–9, we can do a lot of big things, and I think at any time, someone is ready to step up and get the job done," said Torey Richards, MSU freshman shortstop.

The Mavericks open up conference play on Tuesday against Concordia–St. Paul.

"I'm really excited because the NSIC brings it. Especially being one of the top teams in the conference, we know we're going to get every team's best game, and that's what every team should want," said Kennedy.

MSU is scheduled to play its first home games of the season April fourth in a doubleheader against Sioux Falls.

--KEYC News 12 Sports