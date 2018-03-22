Jobs-A-Plenty: Mankato Area Seeing Economic Boom

The latest numbers are out, and it looks like Mankato is still a magnet for business.

Jonathan Zierdt, President and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, said: "Our Manufacturing sector is really helping push this job growth."

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and economic development, the Job growth rate in the area was up 2.9% for February, mostly in the manufacturing sector. This number beat out both Duluth at 1.3% and Minneapolis at 0.8%. With all this economic growth, it is a challenge to fill these new jobs.

Zierdt also added: "While we're still facing this national talent shortage that exists... in all labor sectors, We're no different here, at the same time our economy here is continuing to show tremendous growth."

It's numbers like these that are attracting the Better Business Bureau to the area. This afternoon they cut the ribbon at their new office on Riverfront drive.

Susan Adams Loyd of the Better Business Bureau, said: "We have an extraordinary amount of data and information and from that data we can see how this area, Mankato & North Mankato and the surrounding area of the Key city here, that's just exploding!"

The BBB hopes the new office will not only help consumers, but guide businesses into ethical practices and help them expand.