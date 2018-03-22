Students Meet With Legislators During "Day at the Capitol"

Outside the state capitol, hundreds of students from all over the state marched down John Ireland Boulevard to not only showcase their support in raising the tobacco age to 21, but also the cessation bill which would allow more funding into quitting programs.

Students from both Waseca Junior High and MSU-Mankato met up with their respective lawmakers to discuss the issue and ask for support.

According to Smoke Free Generation Minnesota, 95% of adult smokers pick up the habit before the age of 21, an issue Waseca middle schoolers have a problem with.



Waseca 7th grader Jenaro Delgado said "I feel like when we have our kids, they're going to be in a world where drugs are everywhere, tobacco. I feel like right now, if we take care of it earlier, if we at least minimize it a little bit, it will be better for our children, us, other kids too."

During the meetings, students shared personal stories of how tobacco has affected their lives.

The MSU group and District 19 say they helped persuade Senator Nick Frentz to give the bill his support.

The Mavericks add that their efforts will last far beyond Thursday's visit.



MSU senior LeeAnna Moy said "If we made this much progress in a year, I can only imagine what next year's is going to look like, next year's day at the capitol and what kind of progress we'll make next year. So, it's definitely really exciting and definitely really rewarding experience."



MSU sophomore Kayla Erickson added "Last year, they had no idea what our representatives and our senators thought about this, they were all a little 'iffy'. Going in today, we knew that they liked it, we just wanted to go in there and get them to say 'yes, we will co–author this bill, we will sign it with other lawmakers.'"

Five states (Hawaii, California, Oregon, New Jersey, and Maine) have already raised their tobacco sales age to 21.

Just last year, four cities within Minnesota did the same, with North Mankato becoming number five this week.

While Waseca and Mankato (city council rejected 4-3 last month) have yet to approve the notion, instructors say the voices of younger people are definitely being heard.



MSU professor of community health education Mary Kramer said "I think there's never been a better time for youth to speak up and they know what's at stake. I think with all the social media and all the focus on youth power now, that this is a great moment in time for youth to use their voices."

Smoke free generation also adds that if the state were to raise the age 21, approximately 30,000 youth would not become smokers over the next 15 years.



Last month, a Minnesota Department of Health survey showed the use of tobacco among youth, rose for the first time in 17 years.

- KEYC 12