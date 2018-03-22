Mankato East's ProStart Culinary Program In Need Of Mentors

Papers and pencils are a rare sight in Mrs. Hed's classroom.



"Right now we're making dim sum, which is an Asian dumpling dish traditionally served for brunch," Mankato East High School senior Sojourner Ryne said.



Being replaced by pots and pans instead.



"Our ProStart culinary team is working through each of their challenges. We've got Brittany doing a cake decorating. Skylar's working on some knife cuts," Mankato East FACS instructor Nicole Hed said.



After a ten-year hiatus, ProStart, an advanced placement culinary arts and restaurant management course, is back and being offered to students at Mankato East.



"Mankato has a need for students in the hospitality industry," Hed said.



Not only does the college level course provide general skills needed to succeed outside of the classroom...



"This class is teaching them organization skills, time management skills, how to work as a team under harsh constraints and things like that," Hed said.



But inside the kitchen as well.



"It gives me a window into what working in a professional kitchen is really like," Ryne said.



Ryne says after graduation he plans to continue pursuing his passion for culinary arts.



"To make something from essentially nothing, you know?" he said.



After completing a recent culinary competition with another on his plate, things already seem to be turning out.



ProStart is seeking mentors for the program. If you're interested in learning more about how to get involved please contact Nicole Hed.

(507)-387-5671 or nhed1@isd77.org

--KEYC News 12