Nicollet Co. Historical Society Event Shares Stories Of 1998 St. Peter Tornado

Stories of survival, hope, and life after the St. Peter tornado were exchanged Thursday night at the Nicollet County Historical Society.



Dozens of local residents gathered to share their experience and what they recall from the event that took place 20 years ago.



Event host Linsday Prunty says the event was inspired by "The Moth" podcast, a live storytelling platform as remembered by the storyteller themselves.





"I hope that they have a good time, and I hope that they feel more connected to each other and more connected to the community. I feel like when you listen to "The Moth" podcast you don't know those people but you feel more connected, and you just know more about other people afterward," Prunty said.



KEYC will be covering the 20 year anniversary all week next week starting Monday.

