Roach Reflects on Becoming MSU's Strikeout Leader

The MSU baseball team features another solid pitching staff this season.

At the top of the rotation is senior right–hander Dalton Roach.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more from the program's all–time strikeout leader.

300 K's and counting, Dalton Roach etched his name into the Maverick record books earlier this month with a 12-strikeout performance against Lewis to become the program's career–leader.

"It means a lot to be on a list like that. Going into that game, I had a little bit of a countdown in my head, I wish I wouldn't have. It added a little bit of pressure on myself. It was there, but at the same time it wasn't a big focus, the focus was throw strikes, let the guys behind me make plays and get a win," said Roach.

"He's been a workhorse throughout his career, he's a guy that's been dependable once a week give us six or seven innings. The way he's done it with the strikeouts, they've been accumulating game after game and to speak to the record that he's been able to accomplish, Jason Hoppe who had it previously to him, there's been so many great pitchers that have come through the program. To have a guy like Dalton come in and do that has been quite impressive. There's some younger guys on the staff that will be right on his heels now, but I think it deserves a lot of credit to Dalton, because when he came in, he stuck to his routine and now you're being able to see him as a senior be a good example for those younger guys," said Matt Magers, MSU head coach.

Roach finds success by attacking the strike–zone and relying on his heater to stay ahead of batters.

"I think ultimately it's his fastball, he can locate his fastball in a lot of different spots during a lot of different counts, and I think that confidence he has, he's not afraid to throw it to any hitter in the count. When you have that quiet confidence, that allows you to set up your fastball and then he's able to work his off-speed off of that," said Magers.

After going 10–1 in his junior season, Roach is off to another dominant start this year sporting a perfect 4–0 record so far.

The Mavericks new home opener, weather permitting, is slated for Tuesday against Winona State.

--KEYC News 12 Sports.