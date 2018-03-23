Sen. Smith Seeks Opioid Roundtable Discussions in Minnesota

Senator Tina Smith is continuing her push to address the opioid epidemic by calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host a rural opioid misuse roundtable in Minnesota.

Earlier this month, the USDA announced a series of monthly meetings on opioids in Pennsylvania, Utah, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Maine.

Sen. Smith says the epidemic is also hurting having families and rural communities across Minnesota.

"'I want our voices to be heard by the USDA as they figure out what their strategies are going to be for addressing this," she told KEYC News 12.

Senator Smith says she also wants to highlight the positive solutions and success stories she's seen across the state.