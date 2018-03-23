Warning Sirens To Feature Two Different Tones During Monthly Tests

Le Sueur County will be testing both the alert and attack tones beginning in April and then occurring monthly after that during the civil defense tests.

The two different siren tones will happen one after the other. The alert tone, for local threats such as tornadoes or high winds, is a steady wail.

The attack tone is identified as a wavering tone and is to signal a national defense attack. Historically outdoor warning sirens were used to warn citizens of impending attacks during World War Two.

--KEYC News 12