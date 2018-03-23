Banquet Raises Funds For Public Access Land

MN Pheasants Inc. Blue Earth County Chapter Vice President Eric Anderson joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming 32nd annual banquet that raises funds for the Chapters projects, including continued conservation of public access land.

The banquet will be held on April 6th and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to get tickets for the night filled with multiple raffles and keynote speaker Laura Schara, clicker here.

--KEYC News 12