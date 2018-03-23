Banquet Raises Funds For Public Access Land

The six-year-old restaurant classifies itself as "Newer American Fare," serving items from tasty sandwiches and salads to mouthwatering seafood.
As a result of the search warrant, over a pound and a half of marijuana, marijuana wax, various prescription pills, a firearm and over $3,500 was seized.
Dozens of local residents gathered to share their experience and what they recall from the event that took place 20 years ago.
Fallenstein Playground features several innovative pieces of equipment that is meant to involve park-goers who may not be able to physically access a traditional playground.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record and nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.
Minnesota DNR says that human encounters with mountain lions are extremely rare and that being struck by lightning is much more likely than being attacked.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” event featured breakfast pastries from The Coffee Hag in Old Town Mankato this morning.
Le Sueur County will be testing both the alert and attack tones beginning in April and then occurring monthly after that during the civil defense tests.
