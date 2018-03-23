KEYC - Pick of the Litter: Blackie

Pick of the Litter: Blackie

By Temi Adeleye, News Reporter
This week's Pick of the Litter is Blackie.

She is a 10-year-old black cat, who has been at the shelter for about a month. 

Blackie is a very mellow cat. She would do well in a home with other cats and children.

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet this pair, call BENCHS at 507.625.6373.

--KEYC News 12