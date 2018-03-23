MnDOT and Xcel Energy Crews Ready For Heavy Snow Potential

MnDOT and Xcel Energy crews are prepared for the potential of rain and snow over the next 24 hours.

With rain beginning to fall later this evening and snow following right behind, MnDOT crews are working diligently to pretreat the roads while Xcel Energy is fully prepared for power outages.

Roads are going to be extra slick as the rain is expected to coat the roads with a sheet of ice.

"Early in the day tomorrow it will be a challenge for motorists in the area. As always we just remind people to buckle up, give themselves lots of space, turn your headlights on when you're out there and take your time and you should be able to get to your destination," said Jed Falgren of MnDOT.

“I would recommend to all of our customers to report their outages right away. Either go to the app, text or go online," said Trisha Rosenfeld of Xcel Energy. "We have many ways you can call in. Just get those outages reported no matter if you think someone else has done it we recommend that you report the outages. It makes it easier for use to understand the outage situation.”

Officials expect the storm to be over around noon on Saturday.

--KEYC News 12