More Seniors Planning Funerals Than Long Term Care

Baby Boomers are rapidly becoming senior citizens. The Woodstock generation that once preached free love, now would love to take an afternoon nap.

This new generation of seniors is failing to plan for their long term care. In fact, more seniors are planning their funerals than preparing for the years when they can no longer take care of themselves.



Home care businesses have become a popular alternative to the nursing home.



Kim Hanson, community service manager for Home Instead Senior Care, said: "Most seniors want to spend their final years at home. In order to fulfill their wishes it takes conversations and planning with their families and a lot of families don't want to have that conversation with their loved one about their final years."

A care giver can be hired to assist seniors with basic tasks, like cooking or even bathing. As seniors get closer to the end of life, they can request a live-in assistant. This all may sound very expensive, but there are options.

"Long term insurance does cover the cost of home care. It's a great insurance to have if you want to get your home care covered." Hanson said.

Planning ahead does not have to be a morbid task.

"Make a bucket list, make it fun with your family. Check off some things you want to conquer before the end of your life and make it fun, make it a casual conversation so it's not hard to plan for your final years." mentioned Hanson.

