Spring Cleaning Results In Spike In Donations

It's that time of year.



"You just want to get rid of all that winter sand and guck that got in," Josh Vanderberg, owner of Vanderberg Clean, said.



To sweep away signs of winter and make room for a brighter, fresher time of year.



"I think spring fever is the biggest thing that gets people ready for decluttering and getting their home fresh," he said.



Those at Vanderberg Clean seem to agree.



"This time of year we start to book up really quickly," Vanderberg said.



But Vanderberg isn't the only one staying busy during the spring cleaning season.



Those at Minnesota Valley Action Council's AGAIN Thrift and More say they've already seen an uptick in donations.



"Anything that's gently used, we can turn around quickly," AGAIN Thrift and More manager Heather Condon said.



"We take anything here from books, to linens, to jewelry, gently used clothing, furniture, toys, craft items, you name it we can probably sell it," Condon said.



And for larger items like appliances, tools and furniture, well, there's a place for that, too.



"We accept all items that are home improvement items. You can kind of consider it a discount version of Home Depot or Lowe's," Habitat for Humanity Restore director Aaron Wangen said.



Organizations like Habitat for Humanity and MVAC say if there are items that can be repurposed or reused. there's a good chance it can be enjoyed by someone new



"Bringing it here gives it a second purpose, a second chance," Condon said.

--KEYC News 12

