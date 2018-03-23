Man Accused of Taking Pictures of Minors at Scheels

A Bricelyn man is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly taking photos of two underage girls at the Scheel's store in Mankato.



40–year–old David Arnold Masters is accused of following the two juveniles through the store on January 15th.

The criminal complaint alleges that store employees saw Masters taking pictures and videos of the 14 and 13–year–old girls, and intervened out of fear for the girls' safety.

Blue Earth County says Masters initially told officers that he was texting and not following the girls, but later admitted to videoing the victims. Masters faces a misdemeanor charge accompanied by 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.

He was given a written notice of trespass from Scheel's effective for one year.

----KEYC News 12